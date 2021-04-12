Mexican lawyer fights to delay “affluenza” teen’s deportation Ethan Couch, the Texas teenager known for his controversial “affluenza” legal defense, will meet with his high-profile attorney in Mexico Tuesday. The 18-year old is being held at an immigration detention center as his attorney fights to delay his deportation and keep him from returning to Texas for as long as possible. Meanwhile, his mother, Tonya Couch, goes to court in Los Angeles Tuesday for helping him flee. Manuel Bojorquez reports.