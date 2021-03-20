Live

Watch CBSN Live

MERS patient improves at Indiana hospital

A patient with the first confirmed U.S. case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus (MERS-CoV) continues to improve at Community Hospital in Munster, Ind. According to the hospital, no new cases have been identified.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.