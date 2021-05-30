TSA sees record pandemic air travel to start Memorial Day weekend As CBS News' Michael George reports, the Transportation Security Administration counted more than 1.9 million people traveling through U.S. airports Friday, a number that hasn't been seen since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was just beginning. Dr. Anand Swaminathan, an assistant clinical professor of emergency medicine at St. Joseph's Hospital in New Jersey, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the potential pandemic impacts of this weekend's mass travel and what travelers should do when they reach their destination.