Live

Watch CBSN Live

Melissa Calusinski interrogation: Six hours later

Melissa Calusinski was 22 when she was accused of taking the life of a toddler in her care in 2009. Initially, she insisted to investigators that she had nothing to do with the crime, but after six hours of questioning, her story changed.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.