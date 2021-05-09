Live

Meghan Markle joins royal Christmas celebration

Meghan Markle brought some American charm to the British royal family's Christmas morning. She joined fiancé Prince Harry and other family members at the queen's Sandringham Estate outside London. Daniela Relph of our partners at BBC reports.
