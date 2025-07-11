Watch CBS News

Megan Piphus on her first solo album

Megan Piphus, known for ventriloquism and as Gabrielle on "Sesame Street," is out with a new children's album called "Cinderella Sweep." Her songs cover a wide range of life lessons for kids from learning your ABCs to self love.
