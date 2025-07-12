Watch CBS News

Meet singer-songwriter Molly Tuttle

In 2017, Molly Tuttle became the first woman to win the International Bluegrass Music Award's Guitar Player of the Year. Her new album is out next month and shows more of Tuttle's range–from pop to country to rock.
