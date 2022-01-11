CBS News App
Medical helicopter crashes in Pennsylvania
All four people on board a medical helicopter that crashed just outside of a Pennsylvania church on Tuesday survived, according to local officials. Upper Darby Fire Chief Derrick Sawyer commended the pilot for the "miraculous" landing.
