Derek Chauvin defense's medical expert: Heart condition, drugs led to George Floyd's death The former chief medical examiner for the state of Maryland testified for the defense in the Derek Chauvin trial on Wednesday. Dr. David Fowler took the stand and said George Floyd's enlarged heart and drug use led to his death. Legal analysts Rikki Klieman and Jessica Levinson spoke with Anne-Marie Green and Vladimir Duthiers on CBSN to break down the morning's testimony.