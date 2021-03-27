Live

Medal of Honor given to Civil War hero

Even after he was wounded at the Battle of Gettysburg, 22-year-old Alonzo Cummings moved his command deeper into the battle, helping to turn the tide of the entire war. David Martin reports on the posthumous honor.
