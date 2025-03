Measles outbreak spreads as experts warn of lasting immune effects At least 164 measles cases have been reported across nine states this year, with two unvaccinated patients — a child in Texas and an adult in New Mexico — dying from the virus. Health experts warn that measles can weaken the immune system, increasing the risk of future infections in a condition known as "immune amnesia." CBS News medical contributor Dr. Céline Gounder explains the long-term impact.