McDonald's reveals Big Mac merchandise line

You can soon own pajamas with Big Macs all over them! It's part of a new merchandise line revealed by McDonald's. CBSN's Elaine Quijano and Vinita Nair show us what else is in the fast food chain's new "Big Mac Lifestyle" collection.
