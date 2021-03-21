Live

McDonald's employees arrested in low-wage protest

More than 100 protesters were arrested near McDonald's headquarters in Oak Brook, Ill. as they called for an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Oak Brook police estimate there were as many as 1500 protestors at the rally.
