McCarthy says GOP members are concerned Cheney can't "carry out the message" As President Biden announced plans to make getting a vaccine easier, Republicans in Washington were focused on tensions between House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and the #3 House Republican, Representative Liz Cheney. CBS News congressional correspondent Nikole Killion, Reuters White House reporter Heather Timmons and Washington Post deputy Washington editor Natalie Jennings join CBSN's "Red & Blue" host Elaine Quijano to discuss the GOP divide and the rest of the day's political news.