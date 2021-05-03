Live

Watch CBSN Live

McCain is "in for a battle," LaPook says

Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain tumor, which CBS chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook described as a "very serious type of cancer" that also killed Sen. Ted Kennedy. LaPook joined "Red & Blue" to discuss McCain's diagnosis.
