Mayor of Rivne, Ukraine discusses Russian attacks Russia fired more than 80 missiles at cities across Ukraine in the most widespread series of attacks since the early days of Vladimir Putin's war, killing at least 12 people and wounding dozens. The Kremlin says the attacks are retaliation for a weekend explosion that damaged a key bridge connecting Russia with Crimea. Oleksandr Tretyak, the mayor of Rivne, Ukraine, joins CBS News' John Dickerson to discuss the latest.