Live

Watch CBSN Live

May jobs report shows hiring remains strong

Employers added 217,000 jobs in May, holding the unemployment rate steady at 6.3 percent. Joe Deaux, economics analyst for thestreet.com, joins “CBS This Morning: Saturday” to explain why economists aren’t happy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.