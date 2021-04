Maureen Dowd on new book "The Year of Voting Dangerously" New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd has covered Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump for decades. The Pulitzer Prize winner's new book, "The Year of Voting Dangerously: The Derangement of American Politics," features dozens of columns, essays and satires of the two candidates. Dowd joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss the 2016 elections.