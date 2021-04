Martin Shkreli: EpiPen cost is "really quite a bargain" In a conversation with CBS News' Vinita Nair, controversial former CEO of Turing Pharmaceuticals defends drug-maker Mylan for its skyrocketing cost of the device that delivers a life-saving injection for people with severe allergies. Shkreli has no connection with the EpiPen product. He also claims he is "innocent" of his own, unrelated federal securities fraud charges.