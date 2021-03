Markets reach milestone as Dow hits 18,000 It was a historic day on Wall Street on Tuesday as the Dow Jones closed above 18,000 for the first time ever. The S&P 500 ended with its 51st record close of the year. It follows news that the economy grew at its fastest pace in more than a decade in the third quarter. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss the milestone.