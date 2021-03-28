Live

Watch CBSN Live

Mark Wahlberg's push to have a conviction cleared

Mark Wahlberg, one of Hollywood's top leading men, is asking the state of Massachusetts to pardon for a crime he committed in 1988. A criminal record may prevent him from expanding his restaurant business. Brandon Scott reports from Los Angeles.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.