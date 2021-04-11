Mark Ruffalo and journalist Michael Rezendes talk "Spotlight" The movie "Spotlight" shares the true story of reporters investigating the Catholic church sex abuse scandal. Their probe exposed more than 70 abusive priests and found the cover-up went all the way to the archbishop of Boston. Two-time Academy Award nominee Mark Ruffalo plays reporter Mike Rezendes, who won a Pulitzer Prize along with the Boston Globe investigative team for their coverage. Both Ruffalo and Rezendes join "CBS This Morning" to discuss the film.