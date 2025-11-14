Marjorie Taylor Green addresses Epstein files: "The government will not protect the predators" Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene speaks to "CBS Mornings" about the push to release the Epstein files. She was one of four Republicans that joined Democrats to secure a House vote on releasing all of the files and said "the government will not protect the predators." She added she believes President Trump "did nothing wrong." The president, who is mentioned in recently released emails between Epstein and others, has denied any wrongdoing.