Mario Vargas Llosa | 60 Minutes Archive

60 Minutes' Ed Bradley met Mario Vargas Llosa in 1989, when the Peruvian author was running for president of Peru. The prolific novelist, who later went on to win the Nobel Prize, has died at the age of 89.
