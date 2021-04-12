Live

Watch CBSN Live

Marine arrested in student's shooting death

Police say social media helped investigators identify an alleged gunman. Marine Corporal Eric Johnson is accused of shooting and killing a Texas college student on New Year's Day. "48 Hours" Crimesider reporter Graham Kates joins CBSN with more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.