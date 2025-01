Marianne Jean-Baptiste on Oscar buzz for role in "Hard Truths" Award-winning actress Marianne Jean-Baptiste, known for roles in "How to Get Away with Murder" and "Without a Trace," is receiving serious Oscar buzz for her performance in "Hard Truths." Reuniting with director Mike Leigh, Jean-Baptiste portrays Pansy Deacon, a character struggling with anger and family turmoil in one of 2024's best films.