Marek Magierowski, Polish ambassador to the U.S., on "The Takeout" — 4/15/2022 Marek Magierowski, Polish ambassador to the U.S., speaks in depth about the international law, politics and response surrounding the Russian aggression in Ukraine, as well as other ongoing world conflicts. In 1939, Poland experienced a foreign invasion and received limited international help, he told CBS News' Major Garrett — and now, the country is offering aid to Ukrainian refugees.