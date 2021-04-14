Marco Rubio: Trump’s policies would “not make America stronger” With a virtual tie for second place in South Carolina’s Republican primary under his belt, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio talks with CBS’ “Face the Nation” about his path towards the GOP nomination and the opponents, like Donald Trump, presenting roadblocks. Rubio says Trump’s foreign policy would not make America stronger, and the Florida Republican does not believe his competitor understands Vladimir Putin. The interview aired February 21, 2016.