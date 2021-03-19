Live

Watch CBSN Live

Many midsize SUVs fail strict crash tests

Every year the Insurance Institute For Highway Safety conducts 80 tests and crashes hundreds of cars and SUVs. Of the nine midsize SUVs tested, only three got the top scores. Jeff Pegues reports on which models made the grade.
