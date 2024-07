BBC commentator's wife, 2 daughters killed in U.K. crossbow attack British police are searching for a man in connection with the murders of three women whose bodies were found inside a house northwest of London Tuesday night. Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, may still be armed with a crossbow and warn the public not to approach him. The victims were the wife and two adult daughters of John Hunt, a commentator on BBC Racing, CBS News' partner network BBC News said.