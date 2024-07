Man regains his voice after first-known voice-box transplant on cancer patient in U.S. Around the same time Marty Kedian became a grandfather, he lost his ability to speak after undergoing surgery to battle cancer in his larynx. But in a groundbreaking achievement, surgeons at the Mayo Clinic in Arizona were able to transplant a donated larynx, giving him his voice back as well as his ability to swallow and breathe without a trach tube.