Crime Without Punishment
Man tries to smash jewelry case with a brick
A man tried unsuccessfully to break into a glass case at a jewelry store in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, using a brick. The police department has released surveillance footage of the incident and are trying to identify the suspect.
