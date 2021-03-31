Live

Watch CBSN Live

Man survives three hours buried in snow

A New Hampshire man was trying to clear ice from his rook when a pack of snow slid off, burying him under two feet. He was not rescued until his wife returned home more than three hours later. CBS Boston station WBZ has the story.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.