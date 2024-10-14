Watch CBS News

Man arrested with guns near Trump rally in California

Police say Vem Miller, 49, was arrested over the weekend for having guns near the site of a rally for former President Donald Trump at the famed Coachella venue in California. The U.S. Attorney's Office said in a statement that Trump was not in any danger and a federal official told CBS News there was no indication of an assassination attempt connected to this incident. The suspect was charged with two misdemeanor weapons charges and was released.
