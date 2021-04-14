Live

Man accused of shooting Idaho pastor arrested

Accused gunman Kyle Odom was arrested outside the White House Tuesday night, after throwing several items over the fence. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates joins CBSN with the latest on the investigation.
