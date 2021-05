Malcolm Gladwell on Season 2 of "Revisionist History" podcast Bestselling author and longtime New Yorker writer Malcolm Gladwell is now releasing the second season of his podcast, "Revisionist History." The series looks at events and ideas from the past that have been overlooked or misunderstood. Gladwell joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss his episode about rich people, their addiction to golf and how privilege gets embedded into the structure of society.