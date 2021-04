Malala Yousafzai on Trump's travel ban, college plans Human rights activist Malala Yousafzai, the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, continues advocating education for women and girls worldwide, but she's also figuring out her college plans for the fall. Only on "CBS This Morning," the 19-year-old speaks with Norah O'Donnell and shares why she was disappointed in President Trump's travel ban.