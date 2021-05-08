Major U.S. pipeline operator forced to halt operations after cyberattack A cyberattack has forced a major energy pipeline in the U.S. to shut down operations. Colonial Pipeline says it learned of the attack on Friday. The Georgia-based company temporarily suspended services in order to contain the threat. Colonial Pipeline says it transports more than 100 million gallons of fuel through 5,500 miles of pipelines spanning from Texas to New Jersey. CBS News Homeland Security and Justice reporter Nicole Sganga joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.