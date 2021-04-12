Live

Watch CBSN Live

Major U.S. airlines hiking ticket prices

Three of the biggest U.S. airlines are inching up fares in what could mark the first industry-wide hike since June. CBS News Transportation Correspondent Kris Van Cleave discussed the fare hike with CBSN.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.