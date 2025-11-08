Latest
U.S.
Government Shutdown
Flight Cancellations
World
Politics
Entertainment
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Crime
Space
Sports
Brand Studio
Local News
Atlanta
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
Live
CBS News 24/7
Baltimore
Bay Area
Boston
Chicago
Colorado
Detroit
Los Angeles
Miami
Minnesota
New York
Philadelphia
Pittsburgh
Sacramento
Texas
48 Hours
60 Minutes
Shows
48 Hours
60 Minutes
CBS Evening News
CBS Mornings
CBS Morning News
CBS Reports
CBS Saturday Morning
The Daily Report
The Dish
Face the Nation
Sunday Morning
The Takeout
The Uplift
CBS News Investigates
CBS News Confirmed
Podcasts
Newsletters
Download Our App
CBS News Team
Executive Team
Brand Studio
Paramount+
Join Our Talent Community
RSS Feeds
Davos Interviews
A Moment With...
Innovators & Disruptors
Economy 4.0
U.S.
Government Shutdown
Flight Cancellations
World
Politics
HealthWatch
MoneyWatch
Entertainment
Crime
Sports
Watch CBS News
Major flight cancellations increase amid shutdown staffing shortages
Thousands of flights were canceled on Friday at major U.S. airports, causing further travel delays amid air traffic control staffing issues stemming from the government shutdown.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue