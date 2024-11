Maine family's dogs spread autumn joy by jumping in leaf piles In our increasingly outraged America, even the lowly leaf is subject to controversy, with folks upset about the raking and the bagging and mad about the blowing and the scooping. But there is at least one place left in America where pure autumn joy can still be found. Steve Hartman goes "On the Road" to Freeport, Maine, where a family's dogs are over the moon to simply be jumping in piles of leaves.