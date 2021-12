Maggie Gyllenhaal on directorial debut "The Lost Daughter," motherhood, and women in filmmaking Actress Maggie Gyllenhaal makes her screenwriting and directing debut in the critically acclaimed film "The Lost Daughter." Gyllenhaal joins “CBS Mornings” to discuss how she relates to the character Leda, how the film exposes uncomfortable truths about motherhood, and what it means to be nominated alongside her filmmaker idol Jane Campion.