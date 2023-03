Madam Speaker: Betty Boothroyd | 60 Minutes Archive Betty Boothroyd, the first female speaker of the British House of Commons, has died at the age of 93. Back in 1995 she told Morley Safer, “I have been a political animal since I came out of the womb, and as I got older, of course, even more so. But I love this House. I love our system of [the] way Parliament works.”