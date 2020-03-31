Retail giants furlough workers amid pandemic Retail giants Macy's, Kohl's and Gap have announced widespread furloughs amid soaring reports of coronavirus cases in the U.S. The pandemic has sent the economy into free fall, with massive layoffs and small business closures happening across the country as a result of precautions to slow the disease's spread. Jill Schlesinger joins "CBS This Morning" to talk about this latest hit to workers and what it means for the future of the economy as the pandemic continues.