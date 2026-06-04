Luxury cars seized amid alleged $30 million fraud ring involving children's health services Federal law enforcement officials on Thursday announced that two Ohio state employees and two co-conspirators were indicted in connection with an alleged $30 million Medicaid billing fraud scheme involving children's behavioral health services that were never rendered. As part of the investigation, 14 vehicles were seized, including a Maserati, a Mercedes, a Bentley and a McLaren, according to a source. CBS News senior Justice Department Sarah Lynch has more.