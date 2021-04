Lovin' it or Losin' it? McDonalds trims back menu as sales slump McDonalds is downsizing its menu, cutting seven sandwiches and more items on the menu. This comes after the fast food giant reported another quarter of declining sales, with net income down 33 percent and revenue falling 11 percent. Bloomberg's editor-at-large Michael Regan joins us "CBS This Morning" to discuss the menu trim.