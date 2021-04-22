Live

Watch CBSN Live

Louisiana woman saved in flood meets her hero

In the middle of August's historic Louisiana flooding, Haley Brouilette and her dog were pulled from her sinking car. The video went viral, and now she's been reunited with the man who saved her life. Omar Villafranca reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.