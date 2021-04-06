Live

Watch CBSN Live

Lotto worker on trial in $16.5 million fraud case

Witnesses will give new testimony Wednesday in the fraud trial of lottery worker Eddie Tipton. He’s accused of orchestrating the largest lotto scam ever. Elaine Quijano reports on how prosecutors say it was a 21st century inside job.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.