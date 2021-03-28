Live

Watch CBSN Live

Los Angeles not safe for a major quake

A new study has found that Los Angeles has been complacent and is not ready for a massive earthquake. The report recommends mandatory retrofitting of older concrete buildings which would affect 16,000 buildings in the city, reports Ben Tracy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.