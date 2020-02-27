New evidence in Lori Loughlin trial Lawyers for actress Lori Loughlin and her husband claim new evidence shows the couple is innocent in the college admissions scandal that upended dozens of wealthy parents’ efforts to allegedly bribe their kids’ ways into top U.S. colleges and universities. Attorneys claim that prosecutors provided them with notes written by Rick Singer, the scheme’s admitted ringleader, that they say prove they did not pay a bribe to get their daughters into USC. Nikki Battiste explains what the new potential evidence may mean for the ongoing case.